Unibank, Datapro to implement Ipsidys Verified biometric MFA solution

Ipsidy’s identity transaction platform helps enterprises authenticate the identity of the person on the other side of everyday transactions. Datapro is a developer of advanced software systems for financial institutions that provides its e-IBS core banking suite to banks and other FIs.

Datapro has integrated Ipsidy’s MFA into e-IBS to provide their banking customers with an identity authentication solution that puts the bank’s account holders in control of their identities using their own device. Verified allows enrolled account holders to enjoy a seamless and secure biometric identification experience when they quickly capture a selfie in the Ipsidy mobile application, according to the official press release. Ipsidy’s platform converts the sel?e into a biometric facial template that is matched against a previously enrolled reference template.

Ipsidy is a provider of biometric identification, identity management, and electronic transaction processing services. The company is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, Cards Plus in South Africa, and Ipsidy Enterprises in the UK.