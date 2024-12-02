Unexpected surge in Iranian ecommerce

Apps and digital (34%) came at top, followed by travel tickets (27%), games (23%), clothing (23%), electronics (22%), event tickets (19%), insurance (19%) in the last three months. In the next 6 months foreign companies will offer greater access to electronics (65%), apps and software (43%), travel tickets (27%), games (25%), and clothing (21%), according to a report released by Gamguise, a UAE-based publisher of online games in the Middle East and a consultancy for global game developers and publishers, techcrunch.com reports.

“More than 1300 apps are published on Café Bazaar each week,” says Hessam Armandehi, CEO of Café Bazaar, the largest app store in Iran with over 28 million active installations and 11 million weekly visits, making up 85% of the app store market in Iran, the source cites.

87% shop using their debit card that can be used to purchase online when activated to the Shetab network, an interbank card switch introduced back in 2002. 20% are shopping daily using their debit card, 24% weekly, and 28% on a monthly basis, the source cites.

11% of Iranians hold credit cards like Visa and MasterCard, which means they either have a passport in another country that provides them with access to credit cards, or they have acquired prepaid credit cards in neighboring countries like Georgia or UAE.