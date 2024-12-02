UNDP, 4PX Express team up to boost Cambodias ecommerce sector

As part of the agreement, the two partners will tackle two of the most important barriers Cambodian ecommerce players face: lack of access to global supply chains and inefficient cross-border logistics. 4PX, partly owned by Alibaba Group, will provide USD 1.3 million to help build the capacity of SMEs within the Cambodian ecommerce sector, including the provision of training to use Alibaba.com.

In addition, the partnership will open doors for Cambodian sellers to ship their products and provide services abroad through Alibaba. At the same time, Chinese vendors will be able to reach Cambodian clients using the same channels.