Under 50 percent of merchants explore mobile solutions - report

The key concerns for merchants with regards to mobile payments are security, speed of processing and cost, according to The 2015 UK Payments Insights report issued by payments services provider CMSpi.

The most popular mobile solutions, and those most likely to be implemented, were contactless and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), whereas m-commerce was a distant third. Brendan Doyle, CEO of CMSpi, claims that payment methods like Apple Pay and Zapp, although creating waves on the market, have not boosted merchant adoption.

More than 60% of all merchants surveyed are now using integrated point-of-sale (POS) terminals. A terminal is considered “integrated” when connected directly to the POS till. The report is based on hundreds of businesses surveys across all merchant sectors in the UK. This includes names such as Shell, Arcadia Group, Travelodge, Morrisons, Matalan and Spar.