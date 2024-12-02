UN ecommerce solution for developing countries estimated at USD 22 trln

According to the UN ‘eTrade for All’ will help developing countries to navigate more easily the supply of technical and financial cooperation from the international community.

Mukhisa Kituyi, secretary general of UNCTAD, considers it vital for developing countries to leverage ecommerce opportunities as research data show a 38% increase in how much the sector is worth compared to the same figure for 2013.

Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta, who was speaking on the second day of the conference, asked the UN to work directly with governments, local leaders and civil society organisations to solve key challenges that Africa is facing.