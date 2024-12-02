UN adopts Etisalat Groups m-commerce service Flous in Togo

The United Nations Population Fund Agency (PLAN) in Togo is set to use ‘Flous’ to transfer the salaries of approximately 6,000 agents to their mobile phones.

With the salaries credited to their Etisalat Flous accounts, recipients can pay to merchants and utility providers directly, and can also withdraw cash from around 600 locations across the country. PLAN Togo is the first UN organisation in Togo to adopt the service, but joins a number of local companies in Togo that already use the service to disburse salaries to their staff.

PLAN Togo is an Organisation of the United Nations Populations Funds.

In recent news, Etisalat Nigeria, a subsidiary of UAE-based telecom operator Etisalat, has launched an app providing smartphone users access to mobile money and banking services, expanding its mobile banking services for its subscribers.