Umpqua Bank introduces Tinder for bankers

As customization plays an increasing role in the financial sector, through this mobile app, Umpqua Bank offers its customers the possibility to choose their own banker.

This service allows the bank’s users to browse through profiles of bankers, and hence to find someone who can help with their personal needs. Moreover, Tinder for bankers allows users to gain insights into these bankers’ expertise, location, and professional background.

Customers are able to explore opportunities and seek or receive expertise through a direct communication feature that is built in the app.

The release of the Go-To platform is expected to be completed in the near future, although the bank has already conducted three successful trials.