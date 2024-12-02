UMB, Bottomline Technologies to offer payables solution powered by Visa

Bottomline Technologies’ tool offers solutions to manage supplier payments such as check issuance, ACH systems and virtual cards. The service from Bottomline will also help UMBs commercial customers automate costly, manual payment processes by providing access to streamlined integrated payables capabilities all through the Paymode-X network, and vendor enablement services. Integrated payables will allow businesses to process all payment types including virtual card, ACH and check in a single payment file.

Bottomlines Paymode-X benefits to UMBs commercial customers include reduced accounts payable (AP) costs, improved security, visibility, optimised payment routing, and financial returns in the form of rebates. UMB expects to begin offering Paymode-X with Visa Payables Solutions to customers in 2Q 2019.