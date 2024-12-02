Ulta Beauty, J.Crew now offer buy now, pay later services via Afterpay

Afterpay allows retailers to offer shoppers the option to receive products immediately and pay for them in four installments, without taking out a traditional loan or paying upfront fees or interest. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time, helping consumers spend money for discrete purchases responsibly, without the ability to extend repayment obligations or the risk of falling into a debt trap.

Afterpay Touch Group (ATG) is a technology-driven payments company that comprises the Afterpay and Touch products and businesses. Afterpay currently supports over 4.3 million active customers and approximately 30,600 active retail merchants onboarded.