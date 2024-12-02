ULs cloud-based payments test suite qualified by Discover

The UL Cloud-based Payment Functional Test Suites are the perfect tool for testing payment applications implemented as a mobile device application against payment scheme specifications. The test suites help in pre-certification and ultimately lead to quicker certification by test laboratories or by payment schemes.

More than that, the UL Discover Cloud-based Payment Functional Test Suite is based on the Discover Cloud Payment Mobile Application Specification. The test suite has all test cases implemented as defined by Discover. Mobile application developers and card issuers can use the UL Discover Cloud-based Functional Test Suite on their Discover mobile payment products. By using this test suite for pre-certification, you can check whether your mobile application conforms to all requirements in the Discover test specification, and should not encounter any problems during approval by Discover.