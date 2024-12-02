Ulmart plans IPO in 2016, in talks with NYSE, NASDAQ

Visits to the UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges will follow in the near future. Ulmart officials already visited the Moscow stock exchange in November 2014.

Despite a slowing economy and a tense geo-political situation, a comfort zone has returned and many investors are buying into Russian stocks because of their deflated prices and thanks to a fairly stable macro-economic situation in comparison to many members of the European Union.

The offering, which could raise as much as USD 1.5 billion, will be a primary one as Ulmart plans to expand its three-tiered fulfillment center infrastructure by an additional 1 million square meters.