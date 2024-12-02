UL updates Cloud-based Payment Test Tool for Visa

UL’s Visa Cloud-based Functional Test Tool implements the new Visa Cloud-based Payments Contactless Specification (VCPCS v1.5) through Visa’s related cloud-based test plan. This functional test tool helps Visa card issuers and third party mobile application developers in testing and approval of their Visa payWave mobile payment applications implemented as an HCE compatible mobile application.

The Visa Cloud-based Functional Test Tool covers Visa payWave transactions and test card image definitions. All the test cases run as automated scripts to perform the checks as defined by Visa. The tool supports the Visa defined personalisation sequence to allow unattended automated testing. Next to that, the tool supports as well user defined custom personalisation procedures and profiles.

This tool can be used for self-approval by Cloud-based payment application developers, as part of the Visa Ready Program. As well as implementing the new Visa test plan in this new release, UL also added new features, including a transaction interpretation feature, to make testing easier. It provides a detailed analysis of all APDU-level communication, including all data elements, to indicate any issues found.

UL’s Visa Cloud-based Functional Test Tool can be used for self-approval by Cloud-based payment application developers, as part of the Visa Ready Program. This program provides innovators a path for the approval of devices, software and select solutions used to initiate or accept Visa payments using mobile systems. UL is also authorised by Visa to conduct testing and approval of mPOS solutions for the Visa Ready Program making UL the one stop shop for testing and certifying Visa payWave mobile payment applications.