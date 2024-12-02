UL trains issuing banks for mobile payments in the cloud uptake

The payment industry is rapidly changing as is evident from recent launches of new mobile payment technologies and issuing banks are required to embrace the fast pace of changing technology to stay competitive. The choice of using Digital Enablement Services of Visa, MasterCard, American Express or other third-parties are questions that are being asked by European banks today and implementation may be burdensome.

For that reason, UL has developed new dedicated testing solutions and services to assist issuing banks gearing up for the implementation of cloud-based mobile payments. UL’s experienced advisors guide banks through the implementation project and assist with technical expertise. To facilitate process management and testing of digitisation of new payment products, UL provides fully automated environments for testing of enrollment and life cycle management systems. UL’s global test centers give issuers the ability to verify interoperability of their new payment products versus a vast collection of acceptance devices representing European contactless infrastructure.

UL’s newly developed Digital Enablement Test Tool is a fully integrated and automated solution to facilitate process management and testing of the digitisation of payment cards according to the requirements and uses cases of MasterCard MDES, Visa VTS and Visa Europe VEPTS.