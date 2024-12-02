UL receives American Express qualification for ATM testing

American Express Integrated Circuit Card Payment Specifications (AEIPS) Terminal Test Plan is a set of implementation rules outlining the terminal functionality required to process American Express EMV transactions, and acquirers are required to certify their payment terminals and ATMs with American Express after implementing AEIPS.

UL provides a solution for acquirers and terminal vendors allowing testing of their ATMs for AEIPS. UL’s programmable ATM test cards with a simulated card application and transaction logging capabilities ensure that the shutter of the motorised reader does not prevent from successful testing of an ATM. These test cards are managed from the Collis Brand Test Tool and are qualified by American Express for ATM testing.

The Collis Brand Test Tool also supports the American Express AEIPS terminal certification process allowing acquirers to test their point of sale terminals against the requirements from American Express. It optimizes the test execution process by means of test automation and card simulation.

The Collis Brand Test Tool is the all-in-one brand certification tool for the major payment brands and has the ability to simulate contact and contactless test cards. Card simulation takes away the need for using physical cards that can get corrupted or lost. The Collis Brand Test Tool provides clear user guidance and is fully aligned with the Test Specifications of the seven major payment schemes worldwide.

It also provides full insight in the technical details of the communication between the card and the terminal on the one side and between the terminal and the network on the other side. This allows a tester to gain detailed insight in the behavior of the system from end-to-end.