UL introduces self-test platform to accelerate EMV 3-D Secure adoption

Based on the latest EMV 3-D Secure Specification, this new web-based test platform provides an environment where product providers, PSPs, merchants and issuers can perform tests, while they are building and enhancing their 3-D Secure components. Moreover, stakeholders can request approval services from ULs 3DS Testing Laboratory through the platform, cutting down their time-to-market and reducing process complexity.

The platform provides a one-stop EMV 3-D Secure implementation and certification solution. The platform has been validated by a number of beta customers this spring and is now available to all players wishing to implement EMV 3-D Secure.