UL in-house Visa VIS 1.6.1 Functional Test Suite qualified for Visa VIS 1.6.1

The UL Visa VIS 1.6.1 Functional Test Suite, the successor of the Collis VSDC 1.5 Test Suite, is based on the Visa Smart Debit & Credit (VSDC) specification and features. It covers all tests defined in Visa’s Test Plan for Visa Integrated Circuit Card Specification version 1.6.1 and can be used by card vendors and card issuers to perform pre-approval on their VSDC payments products.

Pre-certified means that the smart card conforms to functional testing requirements from Visa and that Visa testing should run smoothly. Apart from that, the test suite can also be used by Visa-recognised laboratories for card type approvals. The UL Visa VIS 1.6.1 Functional Test Suite is part of the UL Payment Card Functional Test Suites portfolio.

UL’s Payment Card Functional Test Suites are the most thorough and complete set of test suites for payment card manufacturers, mobile payment application developers, card issuers, test labs and anyone that wants to test payment card implementations based on specifications from the major payment schemes. These test suites help you in pre-certification and ultimately lead to quicker certification by test laboratories or by payment schemes such as Visa and/or MasterCard.