UL assists Soft Space achieve PCI SSC SPoC approval

UL’s Identity Management and Security testing and evaluation analysis supported the fintech in achieving the new standard. The PCI approved SPoC solution, FLite, is wholly developed by a team of Malaysian software engineers from Soft Space. The solution was evaluated by UL, a global safety science organisation, to determine FLite’s compliance to PCI’s SPoC standards.

FLite comprises a lightweight NFC (near-field communication) based EMV chip card reader, which is paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth connection to accept card payments. When completing PIN-based card transactions, the customer’s PIN authorisation is performed on the smartphone, where the PIN information is separated from the card information captured by the card reader.

This entire end-to-end process adheres to PCI’s SPoC standard, which calls for a software based approach to protect a customer’s PIN entry on smartphones.