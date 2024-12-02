UL adds mobile payment module to test tool

UL said the product is intended for anyone in the payment industry - acquirers, processors, merchants and terminal vendors - who wants to ensure that their payment infrastructure is ready to accept mobile wallets.

The UL Mobile Payments Module simulates the behavior of mobile payment wallets. One of its main features is the ability to test cases such as how a terminal behaves in combination with the fingerprint ID on the mobile phone, with a mobile PIN, or when the card is not yet selected in a wallet.

It also allows tests that can determine whether a terminal correctly processes mobile transactions by payment applications of major brands, such as American Express, Discover, MasterCard, UnionPay and Visa.

The new module makes the UL Brand Test Tool the first in the market to offer automated testing of a payment terminal for both mobile device applications and traditional contact, contactless and mag stripe payment cards, the company said.