UKs GoCardless announces New Zealand expansion

According to GoCardless, the launch means users can automate payment collections and reconciliation against invoices in New Zealand dollars between GoCardless and Xero. Founded in 2011, GoCardless is a next generation payments company that makes it “cheap and easy” for anyone to make payments using the Direct Debit infrastructure.

The company stated that they will be able to automate reconciliation into customer accounts and instant online sign-up, aiming to become the preferred online direct debit option for businesses.

As part of the launch in New Zealand, GoCardless revealed its PaymentsMap, which is described as a visual tool shows the journey of payments, being collected from customers and paid to businesses, wherever they are in the world. The company added that they will stand by to watch New Zealand make its mark on PaymentsMap.