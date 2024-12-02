Ukrgasbank receives USD 17 mln of trade finance from European bank

The means will be sent to the funding of the external economic trading clients of Ukrgasbank, as the website of the financial institution reported. 94,4% of Ukrgasbank’s authorised capital belongs to the Ukrainian state, represented by Ukraine’s Finance Ministry. Since 2015, Ukrgasbank has been included in the list of objects of state property of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state.

Ukrgasbank finds itself among top-5 most stable banks of Ukraine, according to Minfin web portal. Over 11 months of 2018, its net profit made USD 24,5 million, an amount which already exceeds the planned annual indicator.