Ukraines economy ministry to launch state property lease system in 2019

The e-procurement system refers to the state property auctions via the ProZorro public e-procurement system. This is an area where large corruption risks are hidden, the official stressed.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade in Ukraine, this is an area where large corruption risks are hidden. Hundreds of thousands of square meters of state property are being leased under completely non-transparent conditions. Ukraine loses hundreds of millions of hryvnias [national currency] every year as state property is being leased at non-market prices, the Minister explained during a government meeting.

ProZorro public e-procurement system is a result of collaboration between Ukrainian government, business sector, and civil society. This system was developed by international anti-corruption organisation Transparency International Ukraine with a help of volunteers, NGOs, business community and state bodies of Ukraine, the WNISEF fund, the EBRD, and other partners. During pilot stage of the project Transparency International Ukraine was administering the development of the system.