Ukraine: Settle receives USD 1.5 mln funding to launch m-payment app

Using Settle, users can both order and pay their bill at the restaurant or cafe via a smartphone. The user is required to link the bank account to the app and register through a social network, such as Facebook. Thereafter, the consumer can look at the menu, divide up a bill between friends, carry out peer-to-peer transactions and receive offers from establishments.

In addition, restaurants using Settle are provided with tablets and an accompanying app to view customer and billing information, as well as detailed analytics.

Startup Settle is developed by the same team that launched Advice Wallet.