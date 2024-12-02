UKForex launches mobile money transfer app

The app was designed to be intuitive and remove friction from the transaction process. It offers customer support and live rate alerts, reflecting the round-the-clock nature of currency markets so users never miss a good deal.

Forex Money Transfer enables users to make international money transfers in 48 currencies, set up repeat payments, track open payments and review past transactions and check market exchange rates, view currency charts, set rate alerts and read daily market commentaries

The iPhone and Android apps are designed to suit the global lifestyle of UKForex’s customers, many of whom make regular international payments. OFX has already seen increase in mobile from its user base. In the last financial year, the number of registrations made on mobile doubled.