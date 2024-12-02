UKCloud launches payment card sign up for sovereign cloud services

UKCloud has supported more than 250 digital transformation projects across public sector via Crown Commercial Service frameworks including G-Cloud and Technology Services 2 (TS2), as well as through its ecosystem of partners.

According to the press release, many organisations use payment cards to experiment in order to find the solution they need for their business. The new capability is aimed at helping these businesses by allowing their projects to get underway in a timely manner.

Both private sector businesses and public sector organisations can sign up to UKCloud and get access to their multi-cloud platform, which includes Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, Oracle, and VMware.