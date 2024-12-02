Ukash, WHSmith join forces for payment option

The new agreement extends awareness of Ukash as a payment option for those who want to shop online without using credit or debit cards. WHSmith’s partnership with Ukash forms part of its commitment to expand the products and services it offers consumers.

Ukash enables consumers to use cash to pay safely and conveniently online by exchanging notes and coins for a voucher. Ukash vouchers can be used to pay for online shopping, get prepaid cards, buy gift cards, play online games such as poker and bingo or even to pay for Skype credit.

Ukash is a global ecommerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Developed to protect personal identity and financial information when making online transactions, reducing the threat of credit and debit card fraud for consumers, Ukash has no age limit.