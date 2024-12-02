Ukash, ProfPay team up for online payment solution in Africa

As per the agreement, Ukash will provide international online payments without the need for traditional banking information. The Ukash online payment solution allows Ghanaians and Nigerians to visit an Ecobank branch to pay with cash and load funds onto their ProfPay Wallet, they can then use the funds in the Wallet to buy Ukash vouchers within the ProfPay Gateway.

ProfPay operates a payment gateway and is a shopping service designed for markets currently excluded from international ecommerce.

Figures suggest that the ecommerce market in Africa will grow to USD 75 billion by 2025, accounting for 10% of all retail sales. However, currently African consumers encounter huge issues participating in the online world due to concerns about security and a lack of bank accounts and postal addresses.

Ukash is the global ecommerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Ukash codes are purchased with cash in retail outlets such as shops, petrol stations and kiosks. The unique 19 digit codes can then be used to pay directly on any of the thousands of websites that accept Ukash transactions worldwide, or loaded onto prepaid cards and e-wallets.