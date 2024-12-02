Ukash partners ZapZap for mobile vouchers

Following the partnership, consumers who don’t want to use debit or credit cards for online transactions can still make the most of mobile transactions. Customers have to download the ZapZap app to their mobile device. Furthermore, customers in the UK, Europe and the Nordics can then scan their Ukash voucher code using their smartphone’s camera and load it into their ZapZap wallet to spend or transfer funds to friends and family.

The ZapZap app, available for iOS, Android and Windows devices, enables users to send and receive money from any of their mobile contacts, including Facebook friends, and gives consumers a stored value and balance of their Ukash funds. It also enables users to send or receive money from contacts anywhere in the world, create Ukash codes for purchases on ecommerce sites as well as use ZapZap MasterCards available in the app.

In recent news, Ukash has entered into an agreement with mobile top-up services provider MundiRecargas, to add another 7,000 outlets to its network of issuers across Spain.