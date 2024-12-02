Ukash partners YuuPay to enable online transactions

The partnership will enable the merchants already using the YuuPay system in Asia, Australia and Europe to offer online transactions with Ukash.

Ukash is a global ecommerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Developed to protect personal identity and financial information when making online transactions, reducing the threat of credit and debit card fraud for consumers, Ukash has no age limit.

YuuPay enables electronic payments and automated reporting systems worldwide.

In recent news, Ukash has entered a partnership with ZapZap, a mobile payments wallet, to enable mobile users to store, manage and spend their Ukash vouchers on the go.