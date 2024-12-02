Ukash partners with Qiwi Brazil

Under the new agreement, Ukash voucher codes will be available from 400 Qiwi POS terminals across Brazil, adding to Ukash’s already established presence in the country. Bringing the total number of outlets to 4,500, the current partnership gives Brazilian shoppers the opportunity to perform online payments without the need for a bank account or credit card.

Ukash codes are purchased with cash in retail outlets such as shops, petrol stations and kiosks. The unique 19 digit codes can then be used to pay directly on any of the thousands of websites that accept Ukash transactions worldwide, or loaded onto prepaid cards and e-wallets.

Ukash is a global ecommerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Developed to protect personal identity and financial information when making online transactions, reducing the threat of credit and debit card fraud for consumers, Ukash has no age limit.

Qiwi Brazil terminals are accessible in convenience stores, petrol stations and other small retailers across the country. Consumers can exchange notes and coins for a 19 digit Ukash code, at a Qiwi terminal and then shop safely online at thousands of websites worldwide.

Qiwi Brazil was established in 2013 and is part of the Qiwi Group, which operates payment services in 20 countries worldwide. Qiwi’s payment services use POS terminals and card vending machines providing access to a range of services.