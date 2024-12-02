Ukash partners Touch for market expansion in Australia

Via the agreement, Ukash voucher codes will be available from Touch’s network of 10,000 chain and independent merchants, thus providing local customers with access to online payments without the need for a bank account or credit card.

Ukash enables consumers to use cash to pay online by exchanging notes and coins for a unique 19 digit code. Available for use across a variety of sectors, including shopping, gift cards, games, poker and bingo, Ukash is used to pay directly on thousands of websites worldwide.

Founded in 1999, Touch has developed a range of transaction systems to support the banking, retail, telecommunications and government sectors across Europe and in Asia Pacific. It has established a network of outlets for its point of sale terminals in Australia, enabling consumers to purchase a wide range of electronic products.

Touch has a range of customers and a point of sale networks in 12 countries in Asia Pacific and Europe.