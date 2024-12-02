Ukash partners Qiwi to expand into the Romanian market

Qiwi introduces the instant payments system for cash transactions in Romania.

Miranda McLean, Marketing Director at Ukash, has informed that Ukash Romanian consumers can pay online without the need to provide any personal information through QIWI’s national network of terminals.

Ukash codes are purchased with cash in retail outlets such as shops, petrol stations and kiosks. The unique 19 digit codes can then be used to pay directly on any of the thousands of websites that accept Ukash transactions worldwide, or loaded onto prepaid cards and e-wallets.

Ukash is the global e-commerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online.

Established in 2009, QIWI Romania is part of QIWI Group. QIWI’s network includes over 1,000 terminals in Romania alone, offering different services to order or pay for goods and services across physical or online environments interchangeably. Consumers currently make cash and electronic payments via personal bank accounts, mobile phone accounts and social network currencies.

