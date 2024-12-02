Ukash expands footprint in Central America via Alo Prepago deal

Offering prepaid cards, virtual prepaid cards, top-ups and electronic PINs the Alo Prepago network encompasses over 12,000 terminals in Costa Rica. Available in pharmacies, convenience stores and supermarkets, Alo Prepago is already helping consumers to order or pay for goods and services across physical or online environments interchangeably.

The new partnership between Alo Prepago and Ukash means Costa Rican consumers keen to shop in US markets will be able to pay and play online. Ukash vouchers can be purchased at the network of Alo Prepago outlets across the country – with an initial roll-out across 400 stores nationwide. Ukash vouchers are available in denominations of USD 20, USD 50 and USD 100.

Ukash is the global e-commerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Ukash codes are purchased with cash in retail outlets such as shops, petrol stations and kiosks. The unique 19 digit codes can then be used to pay directly on any of the thousands of websites that accept Ukash transactions worldwide, or loaded onto prepaid cards and e-wallets.

