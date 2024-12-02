Ukash becomes paysafecard

paysafecard, a member of the international Skrill Group, announces that, from 31st of August, 2015 onwards, Ukash vouchers will be replaced by paysafecard vouchers at retailers across the UK. paysafecard has already been available in the UK and offers a wide range of services, such as online accounts and customer service in several languages. Ukash vouchers will still be accepted for redemption at online shops until 31st of October, 2015.

paysafecard offers a prepaid payment solution for online digital goods and services. There is no need to enter personal information, bank or credit card details when paying at an online shop. With paysafecard, retailers and partners attract consumers who want to benefit from the extensive offerings and global presence of paysafecard as well as the greater choice of thousands of online shops where paysafecard is accepted.

The product is available worldwide at over 500,000 sales outlets in 40 countries. The company paysafecard is known for its solutions and the diversity of additional services like the mobile app and assistance in a wide range of languages from the customer service team.