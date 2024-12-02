Ukash, beCharge extend partnership to include British customers

As per the agreement, British shoppers can buy Ukash online, which can then be used to purchase Ukash voucher codes for ecommerce and gaming transactions as well as the Ukash Prepaid MasterCard.

Ukash and beCharge have been working together in Belgium, Spain, France, Netherlands and Luxembourg for a number of years, and the addition of the UK reflects the focus of Ukash to enable social inclusion for consumers all over the world.

Ukash is a global ecommerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Ukash codes are purchased with cash in retail outlets such as shops, petrol stations and kiosks. The unique 19 digit codes can then be used to pay directly on any of the thousands of websites that accept Ukash transactions worldwide, or loaded onto prepaid cards and e-wallets.

beCharge accepts payments for Ukash through Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards and with Ukash becoming the latest addition to the site, the company now accepts payments to 80 European mobile phone networks and more than 300 non-European mobile networks via prepaid and internet loads and top-ups.