Ukash and Betfair team up for online payment service

Betfair customers will be able to make cash deposits into their account through Ukash vouchers, with a reverse process being available to make cash withdrawals. The service is available on both desktop and mobile.

Ukash is a global ecommerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Ukash codes are purchased with cash in retail outlets such as shops, petrol stations and kiosks. The unique 19 digit codes can then be used to pay directly on any of the thousands of websites that accept Ukash transactions worldwide, or loaded onto prepaid cards and e-wallets.

Betfair is an international online sports betting provider. In addition to sports betting, Betfair offers a portfolio of products including casino, exchange games and poker.