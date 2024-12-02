Ukash adds 7,000 new outlets to its Spanish network

Following the agreement, Spanish consumers will now have access to more than 53,000 outlets selling Ukash.

Ukash is the global ecommerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Developed to protect personal identity and financial information when making online transactions, reducing the threat of credit and debit card fraud for consumers, Ukash has no age limit.

Ukash codes are purchased with cash in retail outlets such as shops, petrol stations and kiosks. The unique 19 digit codes can then be used to pay directly on any of the thousands of websites that accept Ukash transactions worldwide, or loaded onto prepaid cards and e-wallets.

Mundirecargas was founded in 2000 and enables global operators to provide mobile top-up services, international phone cards and roaming services to their customers across Spain.

