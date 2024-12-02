UK: visits to retail websites via mobile surpass desktop-based traffic

The intelligence comes from a quarterly report issued by the market research agency IMRG Capgemini.

Moreover, over half of all visits to e-tailers were made via a mobile, while 36% of sales were completed on a smartphone or tablet. The same source indicates that more people purchased clothing via their mobile device and over 80% of transactions in the UK were made on a tablet. This means a growth of 2,000% in a 4-year period, when just 3% visited online retail sites in 2010.

The report also shows that the total estimated online expenditure during May-July 2014 was GBP 24.2 billion, with GBP 8.7 billion spent via smartphones and tablet devices.