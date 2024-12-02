UK: TSYS signs Prime 4 agreement with C. Hoare bank

The bank upgraded from an earlier version of the platform in order to implement the Prime 4’s architecture, integrated workflows, increased automation and wider functionality.

Founded in 1672, C. Hoare provides personalised banking services to customers. A TSYS client since 1992, C. Hoare is one of the financial institutions across 70 countries that license TSYS Prime issuer or acquirer solutions.

TSYS supports financial institutions, businesses and governments in more than 80 countries. TSYS offers issuer services and merchant payment acceptance for credit, debit, prepaid, healthcare and business solutions. TSYS’ headquarters are located US, with local offices spread across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.