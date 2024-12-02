UK to invest in developing solutions against cyber security threats

With the help of up to GBP 70 million in government investment through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund and backed by further investment from industry, businesses and consumers can benefit from increased security and protections built into digital devices and online services we use every day.

The funding supports the research into the design and development of hardware so that they will be more secure and resilient from the outset. This aims to ‘design out’ many forms of cyber threats by ‘designing in’ security and protection technology/solutions into hardware and chip designs, ultimately helping to eradicate a significant proportion of the current cyber risks for businesses and services in future connected smart products.

A further GBP 30 million of government investment will aim to ensure smart systems are safe and secure. Smart internet connected devices can include anything from operating a central heating thermostat via a smart phone, to pressing a button to unlock the front door. There are expected to be more than 420 million such devices in use across the UK within the next 3 years, according to gov.uk.