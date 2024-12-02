UK supermarket chain partners with JD.com to launch store in China

The UK supermarket brand will launch its store on JD Worldwide, the retail’s cross-border ecommerce platform. The store will sell Iceland’s own-brand products, along with a selection of other branded products including cosmetic brands such asPulsin, Re-gen, and Soft and Gentle.

The move comes as JD.com focuses on the UK market in a bid to grow the selection of international brands available to Chinese consumers. The moves is part of the brands strategy to grow cross-border sales as Chinese consumers increasingly embrace quality over price.

The number of UK brands available on JD.com has doubled over the last two years with brands such as Dyson, Clarks, Johnnie Walker and Lipton.