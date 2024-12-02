UK supermarket accepts payments by fingerprint

According to The Telegraph, Costcutter store, at Brunel University in London, could be the first supermarket that allows customers to pay using their fingerprint to identify themselves.

Sthaler, the company behind the technology, plans to expand the biometric payment method to other major UK supermarkets.

The payment method uses an infrared that scans people’s finger veins and then links the pattern to their bank accounts. The account details are then stored with payment provider Worldpay and returning shoppers will be able to make payments by simply using their fingers.

Sthaler claims that vein technology is the most secure biometric identification method. The Fingopay (the device used to scan fingerprints) checks for a pulse as well as for haemoglobin. The vein pattern is then kept on a database in an encrypted form, as binary numbers. Worldpay stores the card details similarly to how shoppers buy online.