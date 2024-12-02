UK still holds ecommerce lead, influencing other economy sectors

A study conducted by PwC and commissioned by the FTA found that every week almost a third of consumers use an ecommerce website to order goods and services, with mobile devices like smartphones and tablets playing an important role in online shopping. Analysts’ predictions point out that by 2017, a quarter of all ecommerce transactions will take place via a portable device.

The PwC research also touches upon how the logistics industry is being impacted by ecommerce growth, as consumers now have expectations about the amount of time it takes for them to receive the items they buy online, as well as regarding the delivery of these products.

Click & collect is one of the features aimed at helping the transport industry, although retailers still need to predict which items customers will order and ship them out to stores.