UK: Spire Payments, Sports Direct partner for upgraded chip-and-PIN retail payment solution

Sports Direct have over 500 stores situated in 19 countries. The SPp30’s design and user-interface are meant for a retail environment. To complete the solution, Spire has developed a bespoke payment application (resident on the SPp30), which interfaces with the Sports Direct cash till system and allows the processing of transactions on a cloud-based payment gateway from TNS, a global provider of data communications and payment gateway interoperability solutions. The entire bespoke solution was accredited by Barclays bank and is now operational in several of Sports Directs stores.

Each SPp30 is connected directly to the EPOS system without the need for separate power feeds. All sensitive cardholder data is processed by the SPp30 which is approved to PCI PTS 3.x security standards. Fully compliant with PayPass 3.0.x (MasterCard), payWave 2.1.x (Visa) and Expresspay 3.0 (American Express), the SPp30 offers a card-scheme-approved hardware platform for NFC and contactless card payments.

The ability for the SPp30 to continue processing card transactions, should external acquirer communication links be unavailable, allows continued trading during network outages, and also permits new stores to commence trading immediately despite the communication infrastructure not being in place.