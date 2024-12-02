UK: spending limit for contactless cards to go up from GBP 20 to GBP 30

Paying for goods using a contactless card doesn’t require customers to enter a PIN — they just tap the card against the terminal at the till.

Currently, the most you can spend in a single transaction is GBP 20. But from September 1, the limit will increase to GBP 30.

However, it may take a while for the hundreds of thousands of payment terminals in stores across the UK to be updated, so, in some instances, after September 1 customers may still need to use their PIN to pay.