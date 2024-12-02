UK SMEs set sights on US for international growth

Two thirds of small and medium-size online retailers in the UK are aiming to increase international sales in 2015, up by 2 thirds on a year-over-year basis, the same source indicates. US is currently the top market for expansion, with 39% of online retailers claiming they will be targeting this region, as compared to only 30% targeting European countries.

Other findings include:

• Canada is placed third in new international target markets for UK online retailers.

• Despite the falling value of the RUB, 15% of SMEs said they would target Russia in 2015, as compared to 9% in 2014.

• Over 50% of those included in the study said they plan to invest in online search improvements for new business opportunities overseas, up from 32%, as compared to 2014. Meanwhile, 47% said they would use targeted direct mail or catalogues, an increase of 10%, as compared to 2014.

The study found that, overall, online retailers have a positive attitude, with 7 in 10 businesses expecting overall sales to increase. The optimism for growth - which is up 9%, as compared to 2014 - is despite 76% saying competition is more intense than in 2014.