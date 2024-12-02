UK shoppers experience ecommerce problems with late, nondelivery purchases during Holiday season

According to late December 2016 research by YouGov for supply chain-related firms JDA and Centiro, 49% of online Christmas shoppers experienced problems with timely or nondelivery of their ecommerce purchases this year, up slightly from prior years.

Moreover, 10% said they never received an order that a retailer or delivery company said had been delivered, emarketer.com reports.

The percentage of people who said they received incorrect or damaged goods also rose vs. 2015, the study found.

But also important is that the percentage of respondents who experienced missed deliveries fell to 24%, down from 48% in 2015.

Nearly 80% of respondents to this study said it was likely they would switch to an alternative retailer as a result of a poor ecommerce experience.