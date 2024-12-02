UK: Shop Direct mobile-based strategy improves customer experience

Shop Direct’s research stems from the company’s full year results from 30 July, 2013 to 30 June, 2014, results which reveal a significant boost in ecommerce and m-commerce, evigo.com reports.

The group also includes fashion, home and electrical product brands including Savoir, Ladybird, Love Label and Goodsouls. It also stocks around 800 brands including Adidas, UGG, Apple and Samsung.

Shop Direct delivers its products to around 5 million active customers and brings in GBP 1.7 billion in annual sales. It is a multi-brand digital retailer in the UK and Ireland, providing millions of customers with over 48 million products. Its websites register over 950,000 visits each day.

84% of sales of Shop Direct are initiated online (up from 78%in 2013), and there is also a forecast of 86% for 2015 and 44% of online sales made via mobile (up from 27%, expected to be 52%). The company states that 54% of customers browse and shop across more than one device, with a fifth using desktop, tablet and mobile combined.