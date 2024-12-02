UK: Selfridges invests GBP 40 million to develop multi-channel user experience

Selfridges claims that 80% of its available brands and products are also sold online. Its online shop was launched in 2010 and sales have more than doubled year after year since its release. Over a quarter of its sales are from customers outside the UK, including Hong Kong, China, the US, Australia, Singapore and France.

By means of the present investment round, the retailer will improve the online platform usability on smartphones and tablets, and will include 100 new brands in the online shop, including Victoria Beckham, Bruno Cucinelli and Burberry.

Selfridges informs that the number of weekly website visits surpasses 1 million, the same source reports.

The recently redesigned website is optimized for mobile customers who, according to the company, represent around 60% of the online customers.