UK: Royal Mail releases parcels shipping, tracking platform

The new shipping and tracking application programming interface (API) is available to all Royal Mail business account customers. It completes the introduction of online shipping tools across consumer, SME and large customer groups.

The new API will enable e-tailers and other parcels customers to benefit from the integration of systems, the ability to monitor usage and customise reports.

Customers using the system will have access to all of Royal Mail’s parcel services both for UK and international destinations. Customers will also be able to track the progress of their consignments, check the track status of an item and retrieve the tracking history of their shipment.

The Royal Mail Shipping API, available to customers at no additional cost, uses the technology and a common technical language to connect Royal Mail’s systems and a retailer’s order processing systems to enable shipping and tracking services.

As a next step, the company will introduce new online shipping tools for customers of all sizes and consumers and micro-businesses can use the Online Postage solution. Business customers who do not want to use an API integration can use the Despatch Manager Online system which requires no systems development, except an account with Royal Mail and a login.