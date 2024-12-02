UK: Royal Mail opens returns hotspots

The new hotspots will join its already established network of 11,500 Post Office branches, and the new sites will be based in convenience stores and garages.

The UK’s ecommerce market is growing at a fast pace, from GBP 91 billion to GBP 107 billion in value, which will also expedite the growth of Home Shopping. Martin George, chief commercial officer at the Post Office, has informed that nearly 1 in 10 online orders is returned, citing the source.